A week in Long Beach State athletics

Men’s water polo highlights this week of sports, as they head to the NCAA tournament, while Men’s and Women’s basketball and Women’s volleyball were in action as well.

Men’s Basketball

The Beach Men’s basketball team started off the first of two games this week with a tough test against the #2 ranked team in the nation, the UCLA Bruins, at the Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California.

Despite an early first-half lead and career highs from guards Joel Murray, who had 30 points, and guard Colin Slater, who had 27 points. UCLA pulled away in the second half to defeat the beach 100-79.

On Wednesday, the Beach was at home against Utah Valley as they played their second overtime game of the season, which resulted in a loss 84-78.

The Beach was led in scoring by guard Joel Murray with 18 points, while forward Jordan Roberts had 16 points.

Men’s Basketball heads off to Naples, Florida this week as they compete in the Naples Invitational.

Women’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball had two home games this week as they went up against Seattle University and Santa Clara University.

The Beach played Seattle University on Thursday, a game they led by as much as 38 points, as guard Jasmine Hardy had a career night with 29 points while also shooting a career-high with seven three-point shots for the night.

Long Beach State would win the game 86-63 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Back in action on Sunday, the beach faced Santa Clara and their defense was the highlight of the game, forcing the Broncos to commit 26 turnovers as Long Beach State got the 66-50 victory to stay undefeated on the season.

Long Beach State will be competing in the UVA Cavalier Classic held in Charlottesville, Virginia this upcoming week.

Women’s Volleyball

Volleyball had back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday as they faced UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

The Beach was on the road Friday to compete against UC San Diego as they would go on to sweep the match 3-0.

They were led by Kashuana Williams and Erykah Lovett, each with 13 kills.

On Saturday, Long Beach State was at home against UC Irvine as they celebrated senior night. Seniors Mirana Canez and Avery Nelson were celebrated before the match.

The beach swept this match up as well with a 3-0 victory, as Kashauna Williams led the team again with 13 kills.

They improved to 14-15 overall and 8-10 in conference play and will be in action Wednesday, November 24 against UC Davis at Davis, California.

Men’s Water Polo

Water Polo saw the beginning of the Golden Coast Conference tournament this week as they faced San Jose State and the University of the Pacific.

The beach was the regular season GCC champions so that earned them a 1st round bye in the tournament.

Long Beach State defeated San Jose State in the semifinals, in a defensive slugfest as the beach won 8-4.

Goalie Andrej Bosanac had 11 saves and three steals in the game.

On Sunday the beach competed in the championship game of the tournament as they faced the University of the Pacific.

Long Beach State would capture the GCC Tournament Championship as they defeated the University of the Pacific 13-9.

The Beach had eight of their players score, and goalie Andrej Bosanac had eight saves and was named the GCC Tournament MVP.

This win is the second time the Beach has won the GCC Tournament since 2018.

The Beach secured an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA tournament that will take place at UCLA on Dec. 4-5.