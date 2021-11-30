A week in Long Beach State athletics

Thanksgiving break for Long Beach State didn’t see much action as only the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams and the Women’s volleyball team were in play.

Men’s Basketball

The Beach were in Florida in the beginning of the week to play in the Naples Invitational which ran from Nov 22-24.

Their first matchup in the tournament was against Missouri State University and it seemed nothing went the Beach way as they lost 66-92.

The second game didn’t go any better, where they faced Murray State, as the Beach lost by almost 40 points in a 43-80 defeat.

The Beach were able to close the tournament on a high note as they got a win against Wright State, 85-76. They were led by Joe Hampton who had 22 points.

The team is back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 30 against San Diego State at their arena.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team was in the UVA Cavalier Classic tournament, which was held in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Friday the Beach played Richmond University in which they won 52-44. They were led by guard Kianna Hamilton-Fisher with 15 points off the bench.

On Sunday the Beach faced Rhode Island, who was undefeated on the season, until LBSU defeated them 64-52.

The Beach was led by forward Maddi Utti who had 22 points.

Long Beach State remains undefeated on the season with a 6-0 record.

They will be back in action on Dec. 5 against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Women’s Volleyball

The Beach women’s volleyball season came to a close this week as they faced UC Davis and UC Riverside, both of which were road games.

On Wednesday they faced UC Davis, where they won the series match up 3-1.

Erykah Lovett led them with 16 kills.

Saturday saw the Beach in a match against UC Riverside, in which they won 3-1 as well.

Kashuana Williams led the team with 17 kills.

The Beach finishes the season 16-15 overall and 10-10 in the Big West Conference.

While CSULB faced some adversity early on as former head coach Joy McKienze Fuerbringer was relieved, interim head coach Sabrina Hernandez took over the realm and led the ladies on a six-game winning streak to end the season and they expect the current roster to return for next season.