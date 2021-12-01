Long Beach State has a low shooting night against The Aztecs

By: Matthew Dickson

Long Beach State played against the San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena and lost by 25 points.

In a game that ended with the final score of 72-47 on Tuesday night, Long Beach State fell victim to a low shooting percentage and only made 33% of their shots.

No players from LBSU scored over 10 points in the game. Meanwhile, SDSU had four players who scored over 10 points.

The Beach had many opportunities throughout the game to score but were failing to shoot the ball in the basket.

The Beach ended the night with low shooting numbers in every category as they converted only 32.7% of field goals and did not make one three-point shot in the loss against SDSU.

As Long Beach’s offense struggled to score, the defense could not get the stops needed to keep the game close which led to them being dominated in the fastbreak battle 22-9 against Aztecs.

Head Coach Dan Monson declined to comment for Tuesday night’s game.

The Beach will return home this week as they go on to face Loyola Marymount University on Saturday, Dec. 4th at the Walter Pyramid. Tip-off is set for 4:00 PM.