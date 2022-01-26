LBSU Athletics increases seating capacity at Walter Pyramid to 50 percent

Long Beach State Athletics announced on Tuesday that the fan capacity limit for events at the Walter Pyramid increased to 50%.

This announcement comes following last week’s announcement that fan capacity would be limited to 1000 fans in light of the recent surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

CSULB Athletic Director Andy Fee said the school will not be changing current COVID-19 protocols and are trying to remain as safe as possible.

“We’re working with local public health, our Campus Student Health Center,” Fee Said.

LBSU Athletics is now allowing more fans to attend games and will also be bringing back courtside seating for events.

“If we say 50%, that’s about 2500 people, maybe a little bit less,” Fee said. “With 4000 plus seats, we can have social distancing in the Pyramid. We feel that we’re providing a safe environment for fans and student-athletes.”

Fee said that he is hopeful to have the Pyramid back at 100% attendance by the end of the first week of February, but knows that may not be possible.

“[Our goal is that] we can get back by the end of the first week of February at 100%, but we’re not going to push it if the numbers bear out that it’s not safe.” Fee said.

Students attending games will be able to attend for free by presenting their student ID and will not have to reserve seating ahead of time for games.

Season ticket holders and fans who have team pass lists are still able to access games. Single-game tickets will also be available for purchase for upcoming games.

The rise in capacity comes as Women’s Basketball is set to host UC Riverside at 7 p.m. on Thursday and UC Davis at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Men’s volleyball will also see action this week as The Beach is set to face No. 9 Ohio State at 6 p.m. on Friday. They will also host No. 4 Penn State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.