Long Beach State drops turnover-riddled game against Cal State Northridge

Long Beach State (LBSU) women’s basketball fell to Northridge for the second time this year by not taking care of the ball on the offensive end Thursday night, dropping the game 62-57.

LBSU and Northridge both had 24 turnovers as a team, combining for 48 total in the game. The Beach turned the ball over late multiple times in the game, squandering offensive possessions.

Head Coach Jeff Cammon took the blame for The Beach’s poor performance.

“As a coach and leader you know it’s not their fault,” Cammon said. “We’re timid tonight. We’re timid when the ball was hitting us in our head.”

Cammon said turning the ball over was less about what Northridge was doing, and more about what The Beach was not doing.

“I credit that to my coaching,” Cammon said. “For some reason, we were playing timid, we were hesitant.”

Jasmine Hardy, a junior guard, statistically had a good game, scoring a team-high 20 points. Despite this, she was disappointed with the way the team played and is looking to improve.

“I need to be a better leader getting my team together,” Hardy said. “Try to get us to calm down and think about what we’re doing.”

Hardy believes that the team knows what to do to improve for the next game.

“I think we just need to get back to practice and kind of get better because we have seen the few games we have [left before] the tournament,” Hardy said. “We really need to come together and prepare for this last part of the season.”

The Beach plays UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. on Saturday in The Walter Pyramid.