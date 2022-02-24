A week in Long Beach State Athletics

Men’s Basketball

Hoping to build on their 10-game win streak, The Beach were in action this week on the road against Cal State Northridge and UC Santa Barbara.

LBSU headed to Northridge to face CSUN on Feb. 17, hoping to stay atop the Big West standings and improve their win streak to 11 games.

Freshman Guard Jadon Jones led the team in scoring with 17 points and ended with 25 points throughout the night. The Beach was in control most of the game, with their largest at 20 points, and sustained a late run from Northridge.

Long Beach won the game 72-59, giving them their first win at the Matadome since 2018. This victory gave them their 11th victory in a row and improved to 15-9 for the season and 10-1 in conference play.

The Beach remained on the road, where they faced UC Santa Barbra on Feb. 19. Senior guard Colin Slater led the team and had a career night where he scored 28 points.

However, The Beach fell to Santa Barbra 84-71 ending their 11 game win streak. The loss gives Long Beach a record of 15-10 and 10-2 in the conference.

The Beach will be back home on Feb. 24 to face UC Davis.

Women’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball had two home games this week at the Walter Pyramid as they faced Cal State Northridge (CSUN) on Thursday, Feb. 17, and UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Beach were in a close game against CSUN and went into overtime. LBSU ended the night on the losing side with a final score of 62-57.

Forward Jasmine Hardy led The Beach with a total of 20 points, making it her third 20-point game of the season.

On Saturday The Beach were on the road against UC Santa Barbra, and pulled off a victory of 65-62, as a 26 point fourth quarter allowed The Beach to close it out.

Guard Maddi Uti led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds, giving her a sixth double-double of the season.

Women’s Basketball will be back in action against UC San Diego on the road on Feb. 24.

Men’s Golf

Men’s Golf competed in the John Burns Intercollegiate this weekend in Hawaii.

The Beach concluded the tournament with a 10th place finish out of 18 competing teams. They were led by senior Tyler Schafer, who notched a top 10 finish.

Long Beach will compete next weekend against UC Davis and Stanford at The Prestige in La Quinta, California.

Indoor Track and Field

Men’s and Women’s competed in the MPSF Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday in Spokane, Washington.

Both Men’s and Women’s teams finished in second place for The Beach.

The men totaled 140 points on the weekend and the women posted 108 points.

They will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 25 to compete in the BYU Invitational.

Baseball

The Dirtbags opened their season in a three-game series on the road against number 3 ranked and defending national champions Mississippi State this weekend.

On Friday an upset occurred as the Dirtbags shut out the Bulldogs, giving them a 3-0 victory and moving up in the rankings.

On Saturday an even more impressive victory was seen as the Dirtbags won the game 13-3, giving them the weekend series victory over the defending national champions.

The Bulldogs were able to get some payback as the Dirtbags lost the game 12-4.

They start their season off 2-1 and will play their first home game of the season against Sacramento State on Friday, Feb. 25.

Women’s Tennis

Women’s Tennis were in action on the road against UC Riverside Friday, Feb. 18, where they defeated UC Riverside 4-0.

They will compete again on Saturday, Feb. 26 against UC San Diego at the Rhodes Tennis Center.

Women’s Water Polo

The Beach competed in the Fresno Invite over the weekend, against four other teams, including Fresno State, Pacific, Indiana, and Fresno Pacific University.

They won 3 out of 4 games, losing the last game of the invite to Fresno State.

Water Polo will compete again in the UC Irvine Tournament on Friday, Feb. 25

Softball

Softball competed in the Arizona Hillenbrand Invitational this past weekend held in Tucson, Arizona.

The Beach went winless on this trip, putting them at 2-7 on their season.

They will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 25 against Oklahoma, as they compete in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cadethral City, California.

Men’s Volleyball

The Beach were in a 1 vs 2 battle as they competed on the road against #2 ranked UCLA on Feb. 19.

Coming off a sweep of UCLA last week, The Beach aimed to repeat the same in this week’s match-up.

The Beach fell short in this heavyweight bout, losing the series match 3-2.

Men’s Volleyball will be back in action on Feb. 25 against Stanford in the Walter Pyramid.