Dirtbags duo take home weekly Big West honors

Right-hand pitcher, Luis Ramirez and sophomore infielder Jonathan Long swept the first Big West Sports weekly honors of the season. Ramirez won pitcher of the week and Long took home field player of the week.

Long led the team offensively over the weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, hitting .545 with a 1.182 slugging percentage in the team’s three-game series.

“[Long] recorded at least one hit and one run batted in all three games against [Mississippi State] Bulldogs,” Big West’s website posted.

The Dirtbag’s first baseman had one of his best games on Saturday, going 4-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. This is the first weekly honors ever for Long.

Earlier this week, Ramirez was announced as LBSU’s player of the week after the victory win against Mississippi State University over the weekend.

The sophomore pitcher helped the Dirtbags win its season opener against No. 3 Mississippi State, pitching six hitless innings while striking out five.

“Ramirez dominated in his first start of the season with six hitless innings at #3 Mississippi State, making five strikeouts and sparking the Dirtbags’ series win over the defending champs,” Long Beach State University sports posted on its Instagram.

Ramirez combined with relievers Matt Fields and Devereaux Harrison to pitch a shut-out. It was the first time Mississippi State had been shut out since April 2021.

“His velocity was up, his command, his pitch location, all the things scouts look at. He was in complete control,” said Andy Fee, the executive director of athletics at LBSU. “I don’t think we were surprised at all, I think we said ‘yup, Luis is here.'”

Ramirez and Long look to defend their weekly titles this weekend during the Dirtbag’s home opener series against Sacramento State.