A weekly recap of Long Beach State Athletics

Men’s Golf

The Beach Golf team was in action this week at The Prestige in LA Quinta, California against 24 other teams in the tournament.

The event was held from Monday-Wednesday February, 21-23.

Long Beach State men’s golf finished tied for 5th place in the tournament.

The Beach will be back in action at the Desert Classic also in LA Quinta, California beginning Wednesday, March 2 and ending Friday, March 4.

Indoor Track and Field

Senior Charlie Vernoy represented The Beach Friday morning in the BYU Invitational in Provo, Utah.

Vernoy ended the day ranked number 10 in the nation at 71 feet 11.5 inches.

The final day to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship is this Sunday, February 27. Once the list is finalized, the top 16 competitors will compete at the national championships in College Station, Texas from March 11-12.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

The Beach kicked off its season this week as they battled USC, Irvine Valley College, and California.

LBSU fell short in their home-opening match against USC as they lost 5-0.

The Beach’s next two matchups came against Irvine Valley College and California in Irvine, California.

The Beach won their matchup against Irvine Valley College in a dominant fashion with a 5-0 sweep but came up short in a 2-3 series loss against California.

The team will be back in action on March 1 in a game against Stetson at the LBSU Sand Courts.

Softball

The Beach competed in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California this past weekend, which saw them compete against BYU, Oklahoma, Southern Utah, Texas Tech, and Oregon.

The Beach played their first of two games on Friday, which had them in action against No.1 ranked team Oklahoma. The Beach lost the game 11-3.

The second game of the day came against Southern Utah, where The Beach bounced back and won 10-2.

On Saturday, LBSU was back on a two-game outing, where the team won both games against BYU and Texas Tech. The Beach won against BYU by 4-2 and beat Texas Tech 8-7.

In their last game Sunday, The Beach was in action against Oregon, another top 10 team in the country, where The Beach lost 5-0.

Softball will compete again next weekend in the San Diego Classic from March 4-5. San Diego State University will be hosting the tournament.

Baseball

This week, the Dirtbags competed in a series match-up against Sacramento State.

The Dirtbags hosted the Sacramento State Hornets at Blair Field as the two teams competed against one another three times Friday-Sunday.

The Dirtbags were swept in this series match-up losing 1-0, 5-4, and 5-4. The losses put the Beach up to an overall record of 2-4.

Baseball’s next matchup will be on the road as they compete against UCLA on March 1.

Women’s Water Polo

Women’s Water Polo competed in the UCI Tournament in Irvine, California this weekend.

The other teams competing in the tournament included UC Irvine, USC, UC Davis, and Arizona State University.

LBSU picked up two big wins out of four matches, where the team defeated No. 9 ranked Arizona State, 9-7, and No. 10 ranked UC Davis, 7-5.

The Beach lost the other two games against USC and tournament host, UC Irvine.

The team will continue its season on March 8 against Princeton at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center.

Men’s Basketball

The Beach had two games this week where the team competed against UC San Diego and rival UC Irvine.

On Thursday, Long Beach State played host to UC San Diego, where they won the game 103-87.

Joel Murray was the leading scorer for the Beach with 27 points. This was a game where Long Beach hit 16 threes while shooting 57.1 from distance as a team.

Joining Murray on having an impressive night was freshman forward Tobias Rotegaard, who had a career night where he scored 17 points.

On Saturday, The Beach traveled to Irvine, California to face rivalry UC Irvine in a nationally televised game.

Long Beach was down by 23 points in the first half but was able to trim the lead all the way down to one point.

The Beach comeback efforts failed as the team lost the game 77-72.

The team will be back in action on March 3 against UC Davis at the Walter Pyramid.

Women’s Basketball

Long Beach State played two games this week, one against UC San Diego on the road and the other against UC Irvine at home.

On Thursday, the Beach traveled to La Jolla, California to take on UC San Diego.

It was a back-and-forth game through all 4 quarters, with the Beach down by two with 17.6 seconds left on the clock.

Guard Kianna Hamilton-Fisher ultimately hit a three-pointer, putting the Beach up by one with 11 seconds to go. This ended up becoming the game-winning shot, giving them a 60-59 road victory.

On Saturday, Long Beach hosted UC Irvine and held their senior night as they honored seniors Jasmine Hardy, Justina King, Emily Sulivan, and Maddi Utti.

UC Irvine was in control for most of this game and by the fourth quarter, they held a 25 point lead and won the game 70-47.

Long Beach State starts their final week of regular season play to face UC Davis on March 3.

Men’s Volleyball

Men’s Volleyball played host to Stanford University on Friday, Feb.25.

A match-up of two ranked teams, Long Beach swept Stanford in a 3-0 victory.

The Beach was led by freshman Alex Nikolov who had nine kills during the match.

Long Beach State will be back in action on March 4 to host the New Jersey Institute of Technology.