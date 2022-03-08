A week in Long Beach State athletics

Women’s Golf

Women’s Golf competed this week at the Old Ranch Country Club as they hosted their home tournament, The Gold Rush.

The first two rounds of the tournament were played on Monday, Feb. 28 with the final round on Tuesday, March. 1

The Beach finished sixth overall in the tournament.

They will be back in action in the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on March 7 at Hoakalei Country Club.

Men’s Golf

Long Beach State Men’s Golf was in action this week as they competed in the Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.

Out of 20 teams who were in the tournament The Beach placed a top-five finish as they were led by senior Tyler Schafer who fired a 6-under par.

Long Beach State will be back in action from March 24 to 26 at the Goodwin in Stanford, Calif.

Softball

The Beach competed at the San Diego Classic in San Diego, Calif. with two games on Friday and two games on Saturday.

On Friday, The Beach competed against Utah State and San Diego State University (SDSU), winning both games. The Beach beat Utah State, 10-4, and beat San Diego, 5-1.

Saturday was another two-game slate, against Stony Brook and SDSU. They would come up short against Stony Brook losing 2-4 but then won in the second game against SDSU 2-1.

Long Beach State will make its home debut next week, hosting the Louisville Slugger Invitational at the LBSU Softball Complex starting on Thursday, March 10.

Men’s Volleyball

The Beach hosted two games this week as they played against NJIT on Friday, March 4, and Long Island Saturday, March 5.

LBSU picked up a 3-1 series win over NJIT on Friday night, where they were led by Alex Nikolov who had 19 kills.

On Saturday, The Beach hosted Long Island at the Walter Pyramid, where the team swept Long Island 3-0. The team was led again by Alex Nikolov, who had a team-high 12 kills.

The Beach will kick off Big West Conference action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at UC Irvine.

Women’s Tennis

Women’s Tennis traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii as they played two games against Hawaii Pacific and the University of Hawaii.

The first match-up came against Hawaii Pacific on Friday, March 4, which saw them win 4-3.

On Saturday, The Beach played the University of Hawaii, where the team lost 2-5.

The Beach will continue their stay in Hawaii to face Army on Monday, March 7.

Women’s Basketball

The Beach had two games this week to close out their regular season play as they faced UC Davis and UC Riverside.

On Thursday, March 3 LBSU went on the road to face UC Davis.

The Beach went on a 7-0 run in the final minute of the 4th quarter to secure their 65-60 victory. They were led in scoring by Maddi Utti, who had 16 points.

The Beach closed out their regular season play and were back on the road to face UC Riverside.

The Beach came up short on the road, losing 66-61. Despite the loss, Savannah Tucker had her career-high with 20 points off the bench.

The Beach closed out the regular season with a 19-7 overall record and a 12-6 Big West Conference record.

LBSU will head into the Big West Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed UC Davis in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball was at home for two games this week against UC Davis and UC Riverside to close out their regular season.

On Thursday, March 3 The Beach hosted UC Davis and was in need of a victory to lock the No.1 seed in the upcoming Big West Tournament.

An exciting ending to the game saw senior Colin Slater hit a game-winning three as time expired to give The Beach a 68-65 victory, securing the No.1 seed.

The Beach was back in action on Saturday, March 5 against UC Riverside in hopes of capturing their first regular-season Big West championship in nine years.

Long Beach State also honored their senior class, as they played their last home game at the Walter Pyramid.

The Beach was in a close game, which saw it go to overtime where freshman Jadon Jones would hit a pair of free throws to give them a 73-72 victory and be crowned as the Big West conference champions.

Long Beach State will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

Baseball

The Dirtbags had a bit of a busy week as they played in four games, one against UCLA and then a three-game series against North Dakota State.

On Tuesday, March 1 the Dirtbags were on the road against UCLA hoping to end their four-game losing streak. UCLA would get the victory over the Dirtbags 3-0.

Long Beach State was back at home, Friday-Sunday, to play host to North Dakota State in a 3 game series.

The Dirtbags would lose the first game 4-5, pushing their losing streak up to six straight games. LBSU was able to bounce back and win the next two games of the series, 5-2 and 8-5, putting them back in the win column and winning the season series against North Dakota State.

Long Beach State has a quick turnaround as they welcome Pepperdine to Bohl Diamond at Blair Field on Tuesday.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

The Beach had a total of six games this week, with two being at home and the other four being in a tournament.

On Tuesday, March 1 The Beach played host to Stetson University and Loyola Marymount at the LBSU Sand Courts.

Beach Volleyball would win the first matchup against Stetson, where they won 4-1 and would be on the losing end against Loyola Marymount as they lost 2-3.

Saturday and Sunday saw the Beach in action at the Battle of L.A. tournament in Los Angeles, California against UCLA, Cal Poly, Stanford, and USC.

The Beach wasn’t able to pick up a victory in this tournament and their record sits at 1-7 on the season.

Long Beach State is scheduled to return to play on Thursday, March 17 against Pepperdine.

Track and Field

Long Beach State track and field got their outdoor season kicked off this week as they hosted the Beach Opener at Jack Rose Track.

Some of the top finishers for The Beach on day one were Sebastian Coleman who led the way with a fourth-place finish in the men’s Hammer, Marcos Gonzalez came in third in the men’s Javelin, and Keely Rasmussen finished in twelfth place in the women’s Hammer.

Day two saw The Beach notch three event victories on the final day of the Beach Opener.

The women’s relay teams swept the 4x100m and 4×400 races.

The top finishers on the men’s side were Raymon Ornelas who finished 3rd in the 300m run, and Cyprus Rice finished 2nd in the men’s Pole Vault.

The Beach returns to action next weekend as they head on the road for the Trojan Invitational, hosted by USC.