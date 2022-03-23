Arts & Life, Multimedia, News, Opinions, Special Projects, Sports

Hiring: Editor in Chief for next school year

by on

We are hiring for the next Editor in Chief for Fall 2022 through Spring 2023.

Applications close: Monday April 11 @ 5 p.m.

Application Link: https://forms.gle/W8bcWZcxyeCe4joR8

Job description:

The EIC is the head of the editorial team, leads meetings and makes executive decisions.

  • Manages ALL editors and producers
  • Enforces deadlines
  • Works with the business team to strategize plans for funding, distribution and promotions
  • In charge of the content calendar
  • Oversees print and digital production

For questions email [email protected]

