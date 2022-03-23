Hiring: Editor in Chief for next school year

We are hiring for the next Editor in Chief for Fall 2022 through Spring 2023.

Applications close: Monday April 11 @ 5 p.m.

Application Link: https://forms.gle/W8bcWZcxyeCe4joR8



Job description:

The EIC is the head of the editorial team, leads meetings and makes executive decisions.

Manages ALL editors and producers

Enforces deadlines

Works with the business team to strategize plans for funding, distribution and promotions

In charge of the content calendar

Oversees print and digital production

For questions email [email protected]