Jacquelyn Bickar wins Freshman of the Week Award

Long Beach State softball player Jacquelyn Bickar was awarded Freshman player of the Week honors by the Big West Conference, the team’s first of the season.

Bickar hit for a .500 average during the week amidst a 3-1 stretch for The Beach, taking a 3-game series against UC Riverside and winning a single midweek matchup against California Baptist University.

Her play in Friday’s game against Riverside was the best of her young college career, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, which was the difference as The Beach eventually won 9-7.

Bickar was a highly awarded player at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, where she was the league MVP twice and a three-time all-league selection while winning the Empire League Championship in both 2019 and 2021.

The type of week that the freshman infielder had for The Beach will likely go a long way as the softball team continues to defend their 2021 Big West Conference title.

