Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach tickets are still available

The Acura Grand Prix is returning to Downtown Long Beach this weekend from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 where multiple racing series will be competing over the race weekend.

Tickets are still available for the event and range between $30 to $1,075. There are three-day packages and single-day tickets for both general admission and reserved seating.

Available Packages for the event:

Weekend Reserved Seating

(Three-day Admission with Sat/Sun Reserved Seat)

Adult (All Rows GS #5, 7, 18, 40; Upper Rows #25, 27, 29) $168

Adult (Lower Six Rows GS #25, 27, 29) $119

Sunday Only Admission

Adult (All Rows GS #6, 30, 36; Upper Rows #16, 24, 26, 31) $103

Adult (Lower Six Rows GS #16, 24, 26, 31) $89

General Admission

Three-Day General Admission $108

Sunday General Admission (no seating available) $79

Super Saturday General Admission (unreserved seating) $74

Fast Friday General Admission (unreserved seating) $37

It is recommended for racegoers to wear earplugs as the noise can reach up to 140 decibels. The stands and GA areas aren’t guaranteed to have shade and it is recommended to bring a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and any sun protection due to a heat advisory on Friday.

To park at any of the Grand Prix designated sites, fans must purchase a parking pass along with their ticket for the weekend.

To purchase tickets for the Long Beach Grand Prix, visit their website.