Samantha Fowler awarded Big West Pitcher of the Week

Samantha Fowler was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week on Monday after pitching more than two complete games over the weekend against Cal State Northridge.

The junior right-hander posted a 0.44 ERA while going 2-0 overall and giving up only one run in her 16 innings of weekend work.

The Beach swept the three-game series against the Matadors and rode their ace starter over all seven innings in game one of the Saturday doubleheader.

The Beach’s lone run in the third inning proved enough as Fowler gave up three hits and no runs en route to the 1-0 victory.

Looking for the sweep on Sunday, Fowler started by giving up a single run in the first inning, which The Beach quickly got back to tie the game 1-1.

The game stayed tied into extra innings as Fowler and Northridge pitcher Kenedee Jamerson didn’t allow a run for the next eight consecutive frames. The team’s bats broke through in the ninth inning to secure the 2-1 win and weekend sweep.

Fowler, who is in her fourth season with Long Beach State, was a breakout star in 2021. She ranked third on the team with 47.0 innings pitched and second on the team with 13 appearances, including two in the postseason.

But her already dominant 2022 campaign looks even brighter, already setting season highs for innings pitched with nine this week against CSUN, and strikeouts with 10 against UC Davis back in March.

Long Beach State softball is now sitting at 17-16 overall and is tied for first in the Big West Conference at 7-2. The team has taken off and won 8 of their last 10 games as they look forward to a weekend series with UC San Diego.

The series begins Friday at 5 p.m. and concludes with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 12 noon, all three games will be available on ESPN+.