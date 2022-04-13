HIRING managing positions for Fall 2022 to Spring 2023

We are hiring the managing positions at the paper which includes Managing Editor, Multimedia Manager, Creative Director, Community Engagement Manager and Chief Copy Editor. To learn more about these positions read the descriptions below!

DEADLINE: Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 5 p.m.

Link to apply: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevgrYFZeI0UNUumUoLUuSUKpXeOi_j6KNMh7Eg10IhwBPDQA/viewform

Managing Editor

-Manages desk editors and multimedia positions

-Enforces deadlines

-Assists EIC in leading the editorial team

-Completes final story edits when EIC cannot

Multimedia Manager

-Leads multimedia desks and manages all multimedia positions

-Works with editorial team to create content

-Enforces multimedia deadlines

-Communicate with the EIC and Managing editors about upcoming content

Creative Director

-Oversees the creation of print and digital issues

-Leads graphic design editor and assistants

-Works with multimedia team and editorial team creating innovative ideas for content

-Plans creative ways to enhance published content

Community Engagement Manager

-Plans and promotes community events

-Coordinates with social media and multimedia team to promote events

-Connects with other organizations and clubs on campus

-May need to address potential controversial topics

Chief Copy Editor

-Review and copy edits each story after they are approved by the desk editors

-Fact checks articles

-Ensures correct spelling, grammar, punctuation and AP style rules are followed

For any questions email [email protected]