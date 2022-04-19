Dirtbags set to play midweek game against Fresno State

Long Beach State is set to face Fresno State in a home game this Wednesday at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field. The first pitch will be at 6 p.m.

The last time the two teams faced each other was on March 22nd when the Dirtbags had a very impressive, dominant win over the Bulldogs that resulted in a final score of 19-7.

In that game, the Dirtbags were led in by junior outfielder, Chase Luttrell, who went 4-5 with six RBIs. Noah Carabajal was on the mound the last time the two met and he as well had a great performance as he went for three innings with six strikeouts and one earned run total.

Long Beach State is currently 15-19 overall and 5-7 in conference play right now. The Dirtbags are currently in seventh place right now in the Big West and they are looking to turn the narrative around as they have just a little over a month left of the season to go.

Since then, Luttrell has been one of the more consistent hitters for the Dirtbags as he is hitting .326 on the season with 28 RBIs and six home runs.

Followed by Luttrell’s success, the Dirtbags have also found great hitting out of freshman third baseman Rocco Peppi who is hitting .352 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Long Beach will have right-handed pitcher Jack Noble on the mound against the Bulldogs Wednesday. Noble, who is in his second year at Long Beach State after transferring from Orange Coast College his sophomore year, is 3-3 for the year with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts.

Over the weekend, the Dirtbags were swept in a three-game series by the No.2 team in the nation, Oregon State. Long Beach is currently riding a five-game losing streak, suffering losses from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and California Baptist University.

Long Beach will be looking for that same run support Wednesday that they saw the first time they played Fresno State last March.

The Bulldogs recently went 2-2 last week with an impressive victory of 19-0 over Sacramento State University on Tuesday, April 12th. They would also play Abilene Christain University and dropped two games out of three.

Leading the Bulldogs in hitting right now is redshirt junior catcher Zach Morgan who is currently hitting .386 this year with 23 RBIs and four home runs. Followed by Morgan’s success, the Bulldog’s pitching has been very good for them as well as starting pitcher Ixan Henderson has been great for them this year with an ERA of 1.49 in 48.1 innings pitched and 69 strikeouts.

Long Beach will also look to get past relief pitcher Cooper Bergman Wednesday as he has an ERA of 1.35 with three saves on the year and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

First pitch will take place at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field on Wednesday, April 20th at 6:00 PM.