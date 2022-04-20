A Week in Long Beach State Athletics

Women’s Golf

Women’s Golf completed their Big West Championship play this week at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. The Beach finished in 4th place out of the nine teams that competed in the tournament.

Hannah Ko was named as the top finisher for Long Beach State for finishing in 7th place overall. However, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo took home the championship-winning title.

Baseball

The Long Beach State baseball team started off the week with a home match-up against California Baptist University on Tuesday, April 12.

The Beach was unable to get their offense going and could not hold off a hot start from CBU who scored three runs in the second inning. The Beach lost the match 6-1.

The Dirtbags competed in a series matchup against No. 2 ranked Oregon State this week as they went on the road to Corvallis, Oregon.

In their three-game match, the Dirtbags had a total of six runs while Oregon State scored 14 runs in the final game of the series.

Now currently on a five-game losing streak, the Dirtbags have a chance to bounce back as they face Fresno State on Wednesday, April 20 at Blair Field.

Softball

The Long Beach State softball team competed in a match-up against UC Santa Barbara at the LBSU Softball Complex.

The Beach swept the three-game series against Santa Barbara as they provided a defensive clinic. The Beach only allowed one run in the three games.

The scores were 8-0, 2-1, and 8-0, giving The Beach their 8th win out of their last nine games.

The Beach will be back in action on Saturday, April 23 in a three-game series match-up against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Men’s Volleyball

The Beach closed out their regular season with two matchups against Cal State Northridge which would determine if they would be crowned the Big West regular-season conference champions.

At home on Friday against Northridge, The Beach looked to secure the regular-season title and the number one seed in the Big West conference tournament.

The Beach was in a back and forth battle and eventually won the match 3-2.

The win gave them their fourth Big West regular-season title in five seasons and secured their No. 1 ranking in the Best West conference tournament.

On Saturday, The Beach closed out their season again with a match-up against CSUN, this time on the road.

Northridge again put up a valiant effort, but still came up short as The Beach swept the match up 3-0.

Alex Nikolov leads the team with 21 kills.

Long Beach State earns a bye in the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament and will play on Friday, April 22.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

Beach Volleyball competed in the Arizona Invitational in Tucson, Arizona on Friday and Saturday.

The other teams involved in the tournament were Stephen F. Austin, Southern Miss, Arizona, and Grand Canyon University.

The Beach played four games and finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, giving them a 15-12 overall record for the season.

Long Beach State will return to play in Los Angeles on Friday, April 22 against Cal State LA at 1 p.m. and No. 6 Loyola Marymount at 3 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

Long Beach State’s women’s water polo team closed out their regular season with a road match against Cal State Northridge on Saturday, April 16.

The Beach won the match up 17-9, led by Marillia Eleni Mimides with six goals.

The Beach will start the Big West Tournament which takes place in Honolulu, Hawaii, they will face UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, April 21.

Women’s Tennis

Long Beach State women’s tennis team was in a match-up against Cal State Northridge as they headed on the road to face the Matadors.

The Beach came up short in the contest and fell 4-3 against Northridge. Their record now sits at 8-10 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

The Beach will finish their regular season on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m., hosting UC Irvine.

Track and Field

Track and Field had a busy week as they competed in two events and hosted their own two events.

Long Beach State hosted the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate and Beach Invitational Thursday through Saturday and competed in the Bryan Clay Invitational Wednesday through Friday in Azusa, California.

The highlight of the entire week came in the women’s 100m Hurdles race, as Rahni Turner broke a 28-year-old school record set in 1994 by Le’Gretta Hinds with a 13.48 time.

Michael Phillips also set a new program record in the men’s 1500m with a time of 3:41.08, breaking a previous record set in 1978.

Long Beach State will be back in action next weekend as they will head to UC Irvine for the Steve Scott Invitational on Friday and Saturday.