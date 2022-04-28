Week in Long Beach State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball

The Beach competed in the Big West Tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii this week as the No. 1 seed in hopes of winning the championship.

On Friday they competed against No. 5 UC Irvine, in a 3-1 victory over the Anteaters. They were led by freshman Alex Nikolov, who recorded his career-high and team-high of 28 kills.

The victory propelled The Beach into the championship game on Saturday against No. 2 seed Hawaii. The battle between the two top seeds was a competitive affair as each set was back and forth, but The Beach was not able to secure a win as they would lose the match up 3-0.

Long Beach State still qualified to compete in the NCAA Tournament and was named the No. 1 seed. The Beach earned an automatic bye into the Final Four and will play on Thursday, May 5 against either UCLA or Pepperdine.



Men’s Golf

Men’s Golf competed in the El Macero Classic in Davis, Calif., this week, competing against 13 teams.

The Beach had a strong showing as they finished in second place and was one stroke behind first-place Fresno State.

Long Beach State will be back in action on Sunday, May 1 which will be the start of the Big West Championships.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

The Beach had a busy week as they closed out their regular season before starting the Big West Tournament.

On Friday they had two games in Santa Monica, Calif., as they faced Cal State Los Angeles and number four ranked Loyola Marymount University. The Beach had a two-win day as they beat Cal State LA and upset Loyola Marymount, a big win since they lost their last four matchups against the Lions.

Saturday, The Beach was back home to the Long Beach State Sand Courts as they hosted Cal State Northridge and Cal State Bakersfield.

They won both their matchups, a 5-0 victory over CSUN and a 4-1 win over Bakersfield.

Long Beach State ended the regular season on a four-match winning streak and are winners of nine of their last 11 matches. They will be competing in the Big West Conference championships next weekend.

Baseball

The Dirtbags continued their losing ways as they competed against Fresno State and then had a three-game series against number 13 ranked UC Santa Barbara.

Baseball was at home on Wednesday to face Fresno State. After scoring early in the first inning, the Dirtbags would suffer a 4-3 loss, giving them a six-game losing streak.

Over the weekend, Long Beach State went on the road to Santa Barbara to compete in a three-game match against UCSB.

Santa Barbara dominated the Dirtbags, as they put on an offensive and defensive display in the three games.

The Beach would get swept in the series, putting their losing streak up to nine games.

The Dirtbags will begin a nine-game home stretch on Tuesday with San Diego State.

Softball

Softball had a three-game series on the road against Cal Poly SLO. The Beach played a double-header on Saturday and would lose both of the games.

The third and final game of the weekend came on Sunday and The Beach would end the road trip on a high note as they got a 4-1 victory over the Mustangs.

Long Beach State starts a six-game homestand this coming Friday, hosting Hawai’i for three games starting at 1 p.m

Women’s Water Polo

Long Beach State women’s water polo competed in the Big West Tournament at the University of Hawaii.

The Beach faced UC Santa Barbara in the opening round in which they completed a comeback win, which gave them an 11-10 victory over the Gauchos.

The next match was in the semifinals against UC Irvine who was the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Long Beach State would come up short in their match-up, getting outscored 11-7 and ending its season.

Women’s Tennis

Long Beach State Women’s Tennis team capped off their regular season and celebrated their seniors on Senior Day against UC Irvine.

The Beach dominated the Anteaters 7-0 as Zara Lennon led the way securing her 100th career win on her Senior Day.

Next for Long Beach State is the Big West Conference Tournament, which will be held at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif., from Wednesday, April 27 – Saturday, April 30.