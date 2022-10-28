Long Beach soccer faces loss in final season game

After a game of dominating in possession and multiple missed opportunities, The Beach was defeated at home by UC Davis in their last regular season game on Oct. 27.

With an already secured spot in the Big West Championship next week, The Beach’s stats are now to (6-6-6) overall and (5-2-3) in Big West Matches, positioning them in fourth place in the 2022 Women’s Soccer standings.

Playing for the regular season crown, The Beach had a strong start in the game both in offense and defense, but couldn’t score, having a total of 19 attempted shots to goal by the end of the match against the Aggies.

Every time LBSU got close to the goal, the crowd displayed excitement by shouting their well known chants.

UC Davis keeper Caeley Goldstein played a crucial part in the game, blocking nine shots to goal from The Beach.

With only seven attempted shots to goal, it came as a surprise when Davis’ Sarah Canavan scored a last minute goal in minute 83.

The Beach didn’t give up after that, as they had three consecutive corner kicks with one of the attempts to goal resulting in a foul on Cherrie Cox.

Long Beach tried to comeback with center kicks and direct shots to goal that were saved by the Aggies goalkeeper.



Long Beach head coach Mauricio Ingrassia is aware of what could have been done for a different outcome.

“Being more clinical with our finishes we had in front of the net,” Ingrassia said.

Being the last game of the regular season, tensions were high. Long Beach States Elysia Laramie and the Davis’ Genavieve Fontes got into a small altercation that was deescalated by the referee.

Lena Silano, being a key player throughout the season, had the Aggies defense focused on her, causing a foul at one point that resulted in a yellow card for Alana Curtis from Davis. This was the only card in the match.

“We had a lot of opportunities and chances and sometimes that’s the way the ball bounces, sometimes the ball bounces our way and other times not,” Silano said.

Despite the final score, Silano remains focused on the tournament.

After this loss and with the Big West Championship starting this weekend, Ingrassia plans for their first game against Santa Barbara.

“I’m just going to turn the page quickly because we have to recover tomorrow, we’ll address that I think our finishing was not there,” Ingrassia said.

LBSU plays their first Championship game at home Sunday at 6 p.m.