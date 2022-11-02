LBSU women’s volleyball dominates Fullerton in ninth straight win

The winning streak continued after Tuesday’s game as Long Beach State University beat California State University Fullerton 3-0.

The Beach swept up CSUF to take its win streak to nine in a row, while an individual milestone was reached.

LBSU redshirt junior outside hitter Morgan Chacon reached 1,000 career kills in the game.

Chacon was recognized in the game over the speakers as fans cheered and her teammates clapped.

“I had no idea it was coming, so it was cool to hear it. I definitely had a dream of doing that,” Chacon said.

Chacon came into the game with 999 career kills and ended this game with 11 more for a total of 1,010 kills in her collegiate career.

This offensive performance was not the only bright point coming from The Beach in its rivalry game.

Sophomore outside hitter Natalie Glenn had a season high night in the kills department, with 14 by the end of the third and final set.

Glenn attributed her performance to her self-confidence.

“I think it was just my confidence. At the beginning of the season and last year, I lost a lot of my confidence as a volleyball player,” Glenn said.

LBSU head coach Tyler Hildebrand said Glenn is a great teammate on and off the court.

“Natalie has been doing what she did today. She’s been hitting a high number in practice, been a great teammate and never complained once,” Hildebrand said.

Glenn finished the game with 14 kills, two block assists and nine digs.

The Beach started the game off strong in the first and second sets by scoring first.

Two of the four points scored in the beginning of the first set were by Glenn, with one being an attack error by CSUF and the fourth straight LBSU point coming from junior opposite hitter Katie Kennedy.

Kennedy also finished the game with 11 total kills.

The first set ended in a score of 25-19, the second set ended 25-16 and the final set ended 25-21.

The Beach held the Titans to a .081 hitting percentage, but it was not due to blocking.

LBSU had one less block than CSUF, with six in the game, but controlled the game through dig opportunities. Long Beach defensive specialist Dylan Dela Cruz had 36% of the team’s digs by the end of the game.

50 digs was the total at the end of the game compared to Fullerton’s 38 digs.

Offense and defense seemed to be under control by The Beach from start to finish and it showed on the scoreboard.

The next test for the Long Beach women’s volleyball team is against the Rainbow Warriors of the University of Hawaii in Hawaii on Friday, as it looks to extend the win streak to 10.