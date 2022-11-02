Hands of Titan defenders go up as LBSU junior opposite hitter sends the ball back over the net during Tuesday's win at home at Walter Pyramid. Photo credit: Sonny Tapia
LBSU women’s volleyball dominates Fullerton in ninth straight win

The winning streak continued after Tuesday’s game as Long Beach State University beat California State University Fullerton 3-0.

The Beach swept up CSUF to take its win streak to nine in a row, while an individual milestone was reached.

LBSU redshirt junior outside hitter Morgan Chacon reached 1,000 career kills in the game.

Chacon was recognized in the game over the speakers as fans cheered and her teammates clapped.

“I had no idea it was coming, so it was cool to hear it. I definitely had a dream of doing that,” Chacon said.

11/01/2022: Long Beach, CA- A dig is a dig for LBSU redshirt junior Morgan Chacon during the ninth consecutive win as Chacon sends a ball in the air to be set on Tuesday night against CSUF.
A dig is a dig for LBSU redshirt junior Morgan Chacon as she sends a ball in the air to be set on Tuesday night against CSUF. Photo credit: Sonny Tapia

Chacon came into the game with 999 career kills and ended this game with 11 more for a total of 1,010 kills in her collegiate career.

This offensive performance was not the only bright point coming from The Beach in its rivalry game.

Sophomore outside hitter Natalie Glenn had a season high night in the kills department, with 14 by the end of the third and final set.

Glenn attributed her performance to her self-confidence.

“I think it was just my confidence. At the beginning of the season and last year, I lost a lot of my confidence as a volleyball player,” Glenn said.

11/01/2022: Long Beach, CA- LBSU sophomore outside hitter Natalie Glenn stares across the net at the CSUF players before the serve on Tuesday at home in The Pyramid.
LBSU sophomore outside hitter Natalie Glenn stares across the net at the CSUF players before the serve on Tuesday at Walter Pyramid. Photo credit: Sonny Tapia

LBSU head coach Tyler Hildebrand said Glenn is a great teammate on and off the court.

“Natalie has been doing what she did today. She’s been hitting a high number in practice, been a great teammate and never complained once,” Hildebrand said.

Glenn finished the game with 14 kills, two block assists and nine digs.

The Beach started the game off strong in the first and second sets by scoring first.

Two of the four points scored in the beginning of the first set were by Glenn, with one being an attack error by CSUF and the fourth straight LBSU point coming from junior opposite hitter Katie Kennedy.

11/01/2022: Long Beach, CA- Blocks are sparce against CSUF as sophomore outside hitter Natslie Glenn (left) and sophomore middle blocker Kameron Bacon (right) reach up to block an opposing shot during Tuesday's win at home in The Pyramid.
Blocks are sparse against CSUF as Long Beach sophomore outside hitter Natslie Glenn (#83) and sophomore middle blocker Kameron Bacon (#6) reach up to block an opposing shot during Tuesday's win at Walter Pyramid. Photo credit: Sonny Tapia

Kennedy also finished the game with 11 total kills.

The first set ended in a score of 25-19, the second set ended 25-16 and the final set ended 25-21.

The Beach held the Titans to a .081 hitting percentage, but it was not due to blocking.

LBSU had one less block than CSUF, with six in the game, but controlled the game through dig opportunities. Long Beach defensive specialist Dylan Dela Cruz had 36% of the team’s digs by the end of the game.

50 digs was the total at the end of the game compared to Fullerton’s 38 digs.

11/01/2022: Long Beach, CA- LBSU head coach Tyler Hildebrand glares over at the scorer's table during the team's win at home on Tuesday night against CSUF.
LBSU women's volleyball head coach Tyler Hildebrand glares over at the scorer's table during the team's win at home Tuesday night against CSUF. Photo credit: Sonny Tapia

Offense and defense seemed to be under control by The Beach from start to finish and it showed on the scoreboard.

The next test for the Long Beach women’s volleyball team is against the Rainbow Warriors of the University of Hawaii in Hawaii on Friday, as it looks to extend the win streak to 10.

