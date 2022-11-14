LBSU women’s basketball wins home opener

The Long Beach State women’s basketball team took down La Sierra 79-34 in their home opener.

The Long Beach State spirit team welcomed The Beach into their 2022 home opener, cheering them on as they were introduced and rallying the crowd.

“Excited to be back here. You know, it’s been a long summer. You know, I had a really good season last season and we just couldn’t wait to get back,” said head coach Jeff Cammon.

The Beach came out and controlled the first five minutes of the game, as they shot (5-9) from the field and (4-6) from the three-point line.

The Beach led 23-7 after the first quarter, building up the 16-point lead after shooting 47% from the field. They held the Golden Eagles to a 21% shooting percentage.

In the second quarter, The Beach continued to hold The Golden Eagles at bay, adding another 14 points, and shooting 29% from the three-point line.

The first half closed with The Beach leading 37-19.

In the second half, The Beach pressured The Golden Eagles, holding them to the back-court, and minimizing The Golden Eagles’ possession of the ball.

That control allowed The Beach to go on a 19-point run in the third quarter, as they took over scoring 30 points while limiting the Golden Eagles to only 4.

Senior guard Malia Bambrick, the Pepperdine transfer played a crucial role scoring 21 points, while adding 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

“It’s super exciting to just be with everyone,” said Bambrick. “I think we have so many assets on this team and it shows when we’re playing and so being able to play off of one another and grow that chemistry is gonna give us the momentum that we need on offense to go with our defense which we emphasize the most.”

The Beach will travel to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats for their next game on Nov. 20.

“We want to win but really, we want to play against the best when we get to conference,” said Cammon.