Women’s basketball secure win at Walter Pyramid

In its last game before the Beach Classic, Long Beach State dominated all four quarters to secure the win on Dec. 3 at the Walter Pyramid.

Starting off with a team chant and an enthusiastic crowd, The Beach returned to form following its loss to the University of San Francisco, defeating California Baptist 67-59.

Long Beach State redshirt senior Tori Harris, played a key role in the match scoring 13 points and contributing with one assist and seven rebounds while playing 29 minutes.

“It wasn’t our best offensive game,” Harris said. “We weren’t shooting like we do everyday, so proud that we won but everyone in the team knows we can be better.”

On top of that, Harris still sees herself being able to improve in her defense as well.

“I want to be more active on the defensive end to do what Long Beach does, turn people over like today so I just have to stay consistent with that,” Harris said.

The Beach finished the match shooting 42% from the field and 16% from the three-point line.

Throughout all four quarters, California Baptist kept it close against The Beach, applying pressure which resulted in 16 turnovers for Long Beach State.

Long Beach State was able to convert 22 points out of its turnovers however and limited California Baptist to only 11 points off of the turnovers.

As for free throws, California Baptist took the upper hand on The Beach shooting 78% from the line while LBSU shot 65%.

The fourth quarter saw screaming and shouting from the benches of both teams as there was a continuous back and forth in scoring with each team putting up 24 points by the end of the quarter.

In the post game conference Long Beach State women’s basketball coach Jeff Cammon attributed the success of the game to the progress they’ve made as a team and the new players.

“We’ve got 10 new players, and what we do on the defensive end it takes time to learn,” Cammon said.

This result puts Long Beach State in fourth place in the Big West conference with its next game being against Nevada State on Dec. 8 and prepares it for the Beach Classic tournament starting Dec. 16 against UC Irvine at Walter pyramid.