The Beach split opening day doubleheader with Toreros

Long Beach State softball kicked off its home opener as the team took on the University of San Diego Toreros in a doubleheader splitting the series in two closely contested games.

The Beach beat USD in game one by a score of 1-0, courtesy of a RBI from junior first baseman Cassie Camou as she drove in senior catcher Teah Thies for the winning run.

The winning pitcher for the game was sophomore Shannon Haddad, as she pitched a complete game shutout. Haddad worked around runners on base giving up nine hits and walking four batters, but induced 11 groundouts to avoid danger.

LBSU softball head coach Kim Sowder gave her takeaways from the first game of the series.

“The first game I thought we found a way to win, I don’t think Shannon (Haddad) had her best stuff on the mound but she is a tough player and allowed us to get a win,” Sowder said.

The second game saw senior Samantha Fowler inside the pitching circle for The Beach.

USD got on the board early as sophomore right fielder Joecellia Roberts brought in freshman second baseman EJ Joyner off of a double to make it 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning.

The Toreros grabbed its second run of the game as Roberts hit a SAC fly to bring in senior third baseman Izzy Owen from third-base.

Long Beach State made some defensive changes as freshman infielder Selena Perez came out of the game at shortstop for sophomore infielder Jacquelyn Bickar.

EJ Joyner would tack on another run for USD, hitting a home run to left center field stretching the score to 3-0 in the 5th inning.

LBSU replied when Bickar smacked a ball down the left field line as she brought home sophomore catcher Savannah Magadan all the way from first. The Beach had life left in them in the 5th inning scoring another run off of a double from junior outfielder Sara Olson that brought in Bickar.

Long Beach held off USD in the top of the 7th inning as they headed into the final half-inning down by one run, but The Beach left a runner on first and could not find a way to tie the game losing 3-2.

“Unfortunately we were not able to hit the ball well tonight, I don’t think we made good adjustments at the plate and I liked that we battled back,” Sowder said. “Give them credit they capitalized on a few mistakes whether it was defensively or wild pitches thrown, but the errors on the board where a big part in how both games played out.”

Long Beach State’s record now stands at (3-4) while San Diego is now (1-6)

LBSU will return to action in a tournament this weekend as they host the Wilson Invitational, playing University of Louisiana Monroe and Cal Berkeley at the Long Beach State Softball Complex.