Dominant showing for women’s water polo; third straight victory

The Beach women’s water polo team went up against Toronto University in the rainy weather to dominate in a 12-2 victory at the Ken Lindgren aquatic center and take its third straight win.

Although both LBSU and Toronto had 31 shots on goal, The Beach came out on top with freshman utility player Ellie Goren being the lead scorer with three goals.

The second and third quarter of the game, saw The Beach in full control as they constantly scored and denied Toronto from putting anything into the cage.

Toronto’s commitment to stopping The Beach from scoring by any means led to the team conceding six penalties in LBSU’s favor.

Working together was a factor in the result for LBSU as the team had five assists on its goals with freshman defender Emma Seehafer leading with two.

The Beach women’s water polo team’s head coach Shana Welch attributes the success so far to the team’s hard work and its constant goal of improving in every game each week.

“Regardless of who our opponents are, we don’t change the game plan and we just try to focus on what we’re doing as a team,” Welch said.

Toronto’s goalies played a crucial role in stopping LBSU from building on the score, having a combined total of nine saves by the end of the match.

Both LBSU goalies sophomore Ema Nathan and junior Inbar Geva made it their goal to prevent Toronto from scoring, as the park combined for 12 saves in the game.

With eight total steals the dominance by The Beach was clear, as opposed to Toronto who had just three total steals throughout.

In a game where the score between both teams kept on getting wider, exclusions fouls were inevitable, with Toronto having five and LBSU six.

A team that plays well always has things to improve on too, Welch sees the offense, defense and special plays as areas the team can continue to work on.

“It’s about fine tuning the details as we get ready for conferences to start up,” Welch said.

LBSU (8-2) will face off against University of Michigan on Feb. 24 in Irvine as part of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational Tournament.