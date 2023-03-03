Men’s basketball wins home finale at the Pyramid

CSU Bakersfield played catch-up against the Long Beach State men’s basketball team who won a blowout 77-61 in its last game at the Walter Pyramid before the Big West tournament.

On top in both halves on the scoreboard and taking and keeping the lead early on in the game, The Beach asserted it’s control over the Roadrunners.

The energy at the Walter Pyramid was at a high with the spirit team’s chants and posters saying “louder” persuading fans to scream every time The Beach scored.

LBSU’s 44.9% from the field was a clear demonstration of The Beach dominance throughout the match against the Roadrunners.

Both teams came close in scoring points off of turnovers with LBSU scoring 20 and Bakersfield 19.

LBSU sophomore forward Lassina Traore was a big part in the outcome of the match by leading the scoreboard with 20 points.

“It was probably our best defensive half of the year, holding them to 20 points,” head coach Dan Monson said.

The Roadrunners had six steals in the game in an attempt to slow down The Beach, but the LBSU defense was more committed to stopping them from catching up with 10 steals of its own.

LBSU sophomore forward Aboubacar Traore led in rebounds with 12, as the team finishing with a combined total of 41 rebounds.

The Roadrunners didn’t have it easy making up for those missed opportunities picking up just 28 rebounds on the night.

Bakersfield shot 34.8% from three having a much more efficient night then The Beach from beyond the arc.

It was senior night for guard Joel Murray but a season ending injury in January held him back from playing, but being off the court hasn’t stopped him from contributing to the team.

“He’s (Joel) someone that when he talks we listen, he’s a great person to have around regardless if they’re playing or not because you know their feel for the game their IQ for the game is second to none,” sophomore guard Jadon Jones said.

Before starting the Big West tournament, The Beach (17-14,11-8) will face off against UC Davis on Mar. 4 in the last game of the regular season.