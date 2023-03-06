LBSU versus Oregon softball game rained out

On Sunday, fans packed the slippery stands to watch the LBSU versus the University of Oregon softball game. It was initially delayed due to rain, but the players still competed in a dance-off.

LBSU shortstop Selena Perez raised her team’s energy as she danced to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.” Perez and her teammate Cassie Camou then performed a synchronized dance to “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy. The Ducks’ attempts were lack luster in comparison.

Some parents of Beach players were in high spirits, trying to amp up the girls by cheering and blowing whistles.

Over an hour after the scheduled start time, the game was announced to be canceled, but at least Long Beach won in a different way. Elbee The Shark and President Jane Conoley even turned out for the game.

After cancellation, LBSU players lined tables signing items for young softballers and also giving out “Beach” bracelets.

The game will not be rescheduled.