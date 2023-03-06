LBSU softball juniors outfielder Sara Olsen (left) and pitcher Mo Quinlan (right) dancing during the rain delay at the LBSU softball complex. Photo credit: Raya Torres
Softball, Sports

LBSU versus Oregon softball game rained out

by on

On Sunday, fans packed the slippery stands to watch the LBSU versus the University of Oregon softball game. It was initially delayed due to rain, but the players still competed in a dance-off.

LBSU softball players warming up to face Oregon at the LBSU softball complex.
LBSU softball players warming up to face Oregon at the LBSU softball complex. Photo credit: Raya Torres

LBSU shortstop Selena Perez raised her team’s energy as she danced to Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.” Perez and her teammate Cassie Camou then performed a synchronized dance to “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy. The Ducks’ attempts were lack luster in comparison.

LBSU softball infielders Selena Perez (left) and Cassie Camou (right) dancing to “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy in a dance battle against Oregon at the LBSU softball complex.
LBSU softball infielders Selena Perez (left) and Cassie Camou (right) dancing to “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy in a dance battle against Oregon at the LBSU softball complex. Photo credit: Raya Torres

Some parents of Beach players were in high spirits, trying to amp up the girls by cheering and blowing whistles.

LBSU softball freshman infielder Selena Perez interacting with young softball fans at the LBSU softball complex.
LBSU softball freshman infielder Selena Perez interacting with young softball fans at the LBSU softball complex. Photo credit: Raya Torres

Over an hour after the scheduled start time, the game was announced to be canceled, but at least Long Beach won in a different way. Elbee The Shark and President Jane Conoley even turned out for the game.

After cancellation, LBSU players lined tables signing items for young softballers and also giving out “Beach” bracelets.

The game will not be rescheduled.

