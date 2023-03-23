The Dirtbags secure win against Fresno at home

Scoring double digits for the fifth time this season The Dirtbags took the win against Fresno State (10-6) Wednesday night on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field, bouncing back after being swept over the weekend.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the game was moved to Wednesday due to the rain, but the low temperature and light drizzle didn’t stop the Dirtbags fans from showing their excitement during the game.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Rocco Peppi had another strong showing going 2-4 with two RBIs as well crossing home plate twice himself.

Another key player was junior first baseman Jonathon Long who contributed with three RBIs of his own.

Fresno State came out strong, scoring the game’s opening run, but it was quickly canceled out in the bottom half of the 1st inning. In the 2nd inning, Peppi and Long would drive in a combined three runs as The Dirtbags jumped out in front 5-1.

The Dirtbags pitchers were effective in a prototypical bullpen game where seven pitchers combined to strike out nine Bulldog batters and left 19 runners on base. Fresno State pitchers had a more challenging time striking out batters finishing the night with just five strikeouts.

There was just a single home run in the contest with senior outfielder Joey Walls Jr. hitting his fourth of the season. His three-run shot in the 3rd inning extended the lead to 8-1 and gave The Dirtbags the edge they needed to finish on top.

Fresno State would close the gap but freshman right-handed pitcher Kellan Montgomery shut the door on the Bulldogs. He struck out two and gave up one hit as he locked it down for The Dirtbags picking up his second save of the season.

The Dirtbags (11-8) will face off against UC Riverside in a three-game series where they will be playing as visitors starting this Friday at 6:30 P.M.