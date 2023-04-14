Women’s basketball program forced into reset after Cammon departure

After a historic season the LBSU women’s basketball team is looking to reset after head coach Jeff Cammon’s departure; first up is finding a coach and then building a roster.

With Cammon’s departure, Collegiate Sports Associates an executive search and consulting is working to help find the next possible head coach.

“We will continue to build on the foundation that Jeff has created,” interim Executive Director of Athletics Ted Kadowaki said.

Finding the next head coach to take over the women’s basketball program has become the first priority before finding an Athletic Director, due to the transfer portal closing on May 11.

Players from The Beach were one of the first to know about Cammon leaving the program.

“We want to be cognizant of the team and so they’re the first people to know generally outside of the very top administration, the people that Jeff reports to and Jeff himself,” Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Broadcast Roger Kirk said.

Due to Cammon’s departure, all the scholarships that were promised will be honored and the search for a new head coach is now in the process according to Kirk.

“With the transfer portal and recruiting and working with the team, we’re gonna want to have somebody in place as soon as possible,” Kirk said.

On Mar. 29 it was announced that Cammon would be taking over the Saint Mary’s women’s basketball program after leading The Beach to back-to-back WNIT appearances. Cammon spent six years as the women’s basketball coach and had a win-loss record of 84-90 during his time at The Beach.

In his final year at The Beach, Cammon led the program to a 15-game win streak before it was snapped by UC Davis and was seeded at number two before going to The Big West semifinals which the team dropped out of after a loss to the University of Hawaii.

Before taking over the program in 2017 as the head coach Cammon served as the assistant coach from 2009 to 2014 at LBSU.

No current player on the women’s basketball team was available to speak on Cammon’s departure.