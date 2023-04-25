Makayla Medellin stars in her first season at the Beach

The Big West Conference named Makayla Medellin Freshman of the Week after her impressive performance during the weekend as Long Beach State beat UC Santa Barbara.

Medellin finished off the weekend with a batting average of .500 (5-10), going 1-4 in the first game with one RBI but it was not enough as LBSU lost in the first of three games 3-0.

She would later heat up in the second and third games, hitting (2-3) in the 5-0 LBSU win and hitting (2-3) in the 9-0 win against UCSB.

Medellin showed out in the final game of the weekend as she finished the game by scoring two runs and collecting three RBIs. This performance would be enough to win another conference Freshman of the Week honor for the third time this season.

“It feels great but the best thing to do is stay humble,” said Medellin. “You can’t be too high or too low, the best thing to do is stay right in the middle and keep working and grinding and it’s the only thing you can do.”

Medellin has a batting average of .239 over the season with 21 hits, two home runs, and 12 RBIs.

But transitioning to the college game wasn’t smooth for Medellin.

“It’s been a struggle, to say the least, the fall was a really difficult time for me but the best thing I did was persevere,” said Medellin.

Her coach, Kim Sowder praises the freshman’s perseverance throughout the season.

“I’m most proud of her work ethic. She makes every rep count whether it’s in the weight room or out on the field,” said Sowder. “She’s gotten a lot stronger quickly, it’s showing up offensively for her and she’s just a good hitter and very aggressive which I love.”

Coach Sowder also praised the composure and mindset that Medellin carries while she hits for LBSU.

“She has a lot of clutch hits for us and has a good mindset in those positions and the game doesn’t seem to change for her with the situations offensively,” said Sowder. “She just gets in there to hit the same each time.”

Medellin and Sowder have connected as the season unfolded. Medellin credits her coaches for preparing her for her debut season.

“We talked a lot and got my mental game going,” said Medellin.

LBSU is currently second in Big West Standings with an overall record of (21-19) and a conference record of (11-4) which is tied with first place Cal State Fullerton.

“Our goal is to win a conference championship,” said Sowder. “You have to play good softball and be consistent throughout the season. Everybody’s gotta be ready to step up.”

LBSU is facing Cal Poly Pomona this weekend at the LBSU Softball Complex as the season comes to a close.