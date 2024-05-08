Caitlin Clark game shifted from Walter Pyramid to Downtown LA

With the WNBA season nearing and Caitlin Clark anticipated to play one of her games at the Walter Pyramid, the Los Angeles Sparks will be moving three games to the Crypto.com Arena due to high ticket demands.

“Women’s basketball is experiencing unprecedented viewership and attendance numbers,” Sparks’ President Christine Monjer said in a press release.

“Moving these games back to Crypto.com Arena provides us the ability to have more fans in the stands and have our players back to competing on their home floor.”

Monjer expressed the gratitude the Sparks organization has towards Long Beach State for being able to open their venue to start the Sparks’ 2024 season.

However, this relocation doesn’t signal a complete departure from their recent partnership with LBSU.

The Sparks’ home opening night against the Atlanta Dream on May 15 and their matchup against the Washington Mystics on May 21 will remain at the Walter Pyramid.

“The games were originally moved from Crypto to here because of a scheduling conflict,” LBSU Athletics Director of Communications and Broadcast Roger Kirk said.

“To my understanding, the conflict was resolved for later in May but the first two dates were still impacted.”

There is still no update for the fans who already bought tickets if they will get a refund or if the tickets will transfer to the new location of the games. However, season ticket members can seize the opportunity with early access to purchase additional tickets immediately.

For those eagerly awaiting their chance to secure a seat, single-game tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, May 9 at 8 a.m. PST. Tickets for Sparks home games can be purchased on their website.