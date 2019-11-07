Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater looks to block UCLA redshirt freshman guard Tyger Campbell. The Beach almost pulled off the upset but ultimately fell short as they lost 69-65 Nov. 6.at Pauley Pavilion. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Men's Basketball, Photo Gallery IN PHOTOS: Long Beach State men’s basketball versus UCLA Nov. 6 by Austin Brumblay on November 7, 2019 Austin Brumblay Author More in Men's Basketball: Long Beach State men’s basketball impress in first-half, lose in waning moments at UCLA Wednesday November 7, 2019 Long Beach State men’s basketball: Season preview November 4, 2019 Long Beach State men’s basketball: Redshirts October 28, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Long Beach State junior guard Drew Cobb fights for a rebound against UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Hill Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State freshman forward warms-up before the game against UCLA Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore center Trevor Irish attempts to block a shot by UCLA junior guard Chris Smith Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard Collin Slater looks to pass the ball against UCLA Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard Collin Slater celebrates a called foul against UCLA Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore center Trevor Irish fights for a rebound with UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Hill Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts attempts a 3-pointer while UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Cody Riley tries to block. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III drives the ball past UCLA sophomore guard Jules Bernard Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State assistant coach Bobby Braswell yells at Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater after a turnover by the Beach Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach state players Colin Slater, Josh Morgan and Chance Hunter guard UCLA redshirt junior guard Isaac Wulff Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts attempts a free throw against UCLA Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State freshman center fights for a rebound against UCLA Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Michael Carter III attempts the drive the ball to the net passed UCLA junior guard Chris Smith (left) and redshirt senior forward Alex Olesinski (right) Wednesday, Nov. 6. at Pauley Pavilion. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard Colin Slater looks to block UCLA redshirt freshman guard Tyger Campbell. The Beach almost pulled off the upset but ultimately fell short as they lost 69-65 Nov. 6.at Pauley Pavilion. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard attempts a long jumper while junior guard Chris Smith tries to block Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State freshman forward Romelle Mansel attempts to block UCLA junior guard Chris Smith Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State sophomore guard Chance Hunter attempts to go up to rim against UCLA defenders Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner Long Beach State junior guard/forward Jordan Roberts attempts to steal the ball from UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Hill Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner. Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson yells at the team after a turnover in the first-half against UCLA, Nov. 6. Austin Brumblay/Daily Forty-Niner