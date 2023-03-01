New head coach tees off with LBSU golf

After starting the season without a head coach, Long Beach State’s golf team has brought on Rob Murray as the twelfth head coach in program history.

Murray, originally from England, has many years of experience as a golfer and as a coach.

He came to the United States fifteen years ago and began his golf career when he played at Washington State. Following that he headed off to graduate school at Concordia University Irvine.

Shortly after graduate school the coach began his career in the midwest.

It was not until this year and halfway through the school year that the coach ended up here at LBSU.

“When you get an opportunity like Long Beach where there’s a tremendous amount of support and love for the program and a place where the sun shines, you can’t say no,” Murray said.

The coach shared that sunny California was a dream and that he along with his family were acclimating very well here already. He expressed that the transition had been an easy one for them.

Building quality relationships is a priority for Murray and creating a “tight kind of family atmosphere” is what he hopes for the team this season.

Murray shared that the associate athletics director Sean Ferrera and his assistant Reilly Hegarty guided the team while without a coach in the fall.

“They did a hell of a job this fall,” Murray said.

LBSU’s golf team currently ranks as 54th in the country and the goal for the season is to get them in the top 50.

The team so far has been extremely responsive to the new coach and has been taking his guidance to heart.

Sophomore Ian Gilligan, who is ranked fifth in the nation, shared some insight on the new coach.

“I think the main thing is he really wants us to be better and perform as well as we can in tournaments,” Gilligan said. “It’s always good to see the coach putting in the effort for the guys on the team to perform.”

Gilligan shot a single-round career-best 61 (-11) at the John Burns Intercollegiate, setting the course record as well. It was a third-place finish for him ending the final day 17-under par for the tournament and just one stroke out of first place.

As a new coach, according to the team, Murray already seems to be fitting in so well and he is already very well-liked by his players. He has set goals for the season and has trust that the team will be able to achieve them. His team also trusts that he will be able to get them there.

With so many goals and things to instill, Murray is excited to be leading the team all the way through.

Murray is an experienced coach, and player and has very high hopes for the team this year. He is optimistic about the season and believes that his players are looking at a “bright spring.”