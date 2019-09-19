Disaster strikes late for Long Beach State women’s soccer in loss to UCF

Long Beach State women’s soccer has experienced defeat six times this season, but never in a more heartbreaking fashion than the 2-1 loss to the University of Central Florida, Thursday at George Allen Field.

“It’s not showing up [in the score], but I know we’re improving,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said.

Long Beach (2-6) imposed its will in the midfield early, generating several scoring chances throughout the first half.

In the fifteenth minute, senior midfielder Ayana Robles received a pass above the box as she cut to the middle to open up a shooting lane. The Knights (4-1-2) redshirt freshman goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle dove to her left for the save.

“We’ve got to generate more chances,” Ingrassia said. “I don’t feel like we generate enough [good offense] to warrant goals yet.”

UCF then silenced the excited chatter in the crowd with a pass behind the CSULB defense that left Knights sophomore forward Kristin Scott alone with speed in the box in the 25th minute. Long Beach sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Seymore charged Scott and deflected the shot away.

Seymore made her first start this year for the Beach, and ended with two saves and the loss.

The Long Beach attack momentarily waned, but flashed back to life in the 37th minute. Beach sophomore forward Lena Silano tipped a pass behind the last UCF defender and raced against DeLisle for the ball.

DeLisle won, but Silano wrangled the ball back from her only for DeLisle to recover in time to smother the shot, keeping the game scoreless at halftime.

“Honestly, I think it’s an individual effort kind of thing,” junior defender Kaylee Ramirez said. “I think we have glimpses of that effort but we need to find that final key to just put it all together.”

Seymore one-upped her previous save on a dangerous lob shot in the 60th minute. After retreating to her left, she lunged into a twisting dive and tipped the ball over the crossbar at full extension.

It took a deflection to beat Seymour as UCF senior midfielder Zandy Soree fired a low strike on a 30 yard free kick that deflected off the Long Beach wall and into the net for a 1-0 UCF lead in the 65th.

Long Beach earned a 25 yard free kick from above and just left of the arc less than three minutes later. Standing to the right of the ball, Ramirez sliced a left-footed line drive into the right side of the net for the equalizer.

“I knew I had to have the perfect shot to get past [DeLisle],” Ramirez said. “Luckily I did and it got right past her fingertips.”

UCF, however, would not allow the momentum to swing entirely in favor of the Beach with its forwards and attacking midfielders charging the net, forcing Long Beach to make quick decisions defensively.

In the 90th minute, a clear by Seymour reached midfield but ricocheted back into the Long Beach State box. Knights freshman midfielder Ellie Moreno beat Seymour to the ball and tapped it past her for the game winner.

“It’s very disappointing not to take this [match] into overtime,” Ingrassia said. “But these are things that a young team has to learn.”

Long Beach has lost all five of its games against teams that have received votes in the national ranking polls. This is cause for concern considering two other Big West teams – CSUF and CSUN – received such votes this week.

The Beach will conclude its homestand and non-conference play 7 p.m., Thursday at George Allen Field against No. 7 Brigham Young University.