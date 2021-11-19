CSULB stifling defense helps in a dominating win

Long Beach State women’s basketball beat Seattle University 86-63 behind a stifling defense and a strong performance from junior guard Jasmine Hardy.

LBSU head coach Jeff Cammon noted that the team’s defense was the backbone of their win.

“Our defense of makeup is our identity, the way we defend if you look at the last three years is probably been our biggest strength,” Cammon said.

Junior guard Justina King said the game plan was to play hard defense and keep them from the glass.

“I’m there to play beach basketball. I mean, that’s what we do every night and that’s not going to change no matter who we play,” King said. “So I mean, creating angles, lots of pressure and getting them out and what they want to do.”

Through the strong defense came a lot of scoring opportunities and the whole team played well on the offensive side but no one had a bigger night than Hardy.

Hardy shot 11-14 from the field and scored 29 points overall. Hardy also added five rebounds, two steals, and an assist in the game.

“ I just kept shooting my eyes up. I just shot the ball when I started getting hot I kept shooting,” Hardy said

Cammon credits the defense and Hardy for finding open looks during tonight’s big night.

“I think it was a combination but anytime you could get stops right and get out in transition it’s just [adds] momentum,” Cammon said. “You’re riding that high of when you get stops over and over again, you get these great opportunities, great looks at the rim.”

Coach Cammon would continue to say that Hardy had great shots and when she got going her teammates kept finding her. Cammon has all the confidence in his team because of the weapons they have on his team.

“You know, we have some new young ladies that are trying to come in and figure themselves out within our stuff and it takes some time but it’s just rhythm and chemistry,” Cammon said.

The Beach will take on Santa Clara Nov. 24 at the Walter Pyramid.