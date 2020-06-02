Check out our CSULB SOAR Student Survival Guide that includes tips, tricks, and secrets you need to know. This project was a collaboration between the Daily Forty-Niner, DIG MAG, and DÍG en Español. SOAR Guide, Special Projects, Student Survival Guide Student Survival Guide by Daily Forty-Niner on June 2, 2020 Daily Forty-Niner Author TweetShareShare<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>