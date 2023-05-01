More in Student-Discount:
A coupon book for the modern college student.This is the CSULB Student Discount Resource Guide (SDRG). The SDRG is a way for CSULB students to find great deals with local businesses like yours. If you would like to include your business in our online guide, please fill out our interest form.
Interest Form
Active Culture
6420 E Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 170, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 247-9320
Amazon Prime
Student Discount
ANNEISE
440 E 1st Street
Long Beach
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
562-590-3100
Beach on 2nd
5308 A E. 2nd Street Long Beach
CaliTea LB
10741 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 (562) 584-4150
Circle LBC
1755 Ximeno Ave
Coast Party Rentals
4260 Cerritos Ave.
Los Alamitos 562-799-6690
Club Pilates
5939 E. Spring Street
Long Beach 562-754-4204
Dr. Martens
1132 Abbot Kinney Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90291
714-914-0415
Dean Anthony Salon
5287 E 2nd Street
Long Beach 562-434-3326
Don Gath Insurance Agency
2199 Temple Ave.
Signal Hill 562-498-6701
Fair Trade Long Beach Retail Collective
4105 N. Bellflower Blvd.,
Unit B Long Beach 626-372-5285
Fantastic Cafe
1180 N. Studebaker Rd.
Long Beach 310-729-7540
GEICO Local Office Long Beach
5539 E. Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815.
562-240-2450
Golf N' Stuff
10555 E. Firestone Blvd.
562-864-7706
HAVEN Dispensary
Downtown LB, 562-320-8778
Los Alamitos, 562-320-8776 Paramount, 562-320-8779 Maywood, 323-749-0013 Belmont (opening soon), 562-320-8777
Hybrid House
1900 E. 27th Street
Signal Hill 562-719-1597
Lazy Acres Natural Market
10% Student and Faculty Discount with school ID
2080 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90815
562-430-4134
[email protected]
LB Swag
5304 E. Second St.
Long Beach 562-434-5999
Long Beach Transit
1963 E. Anaheim Street
Long Beach 562-706-1936
Lakewood Self Storage
3969 Paramount Blvd
Lakewood 562-627-1888
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival
PO Box 94, North Hollywood, CA 91601 818-760-0408
Milana's Brooklyn Squares
10% Off with valid school ID
2000 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
562-498-1411
[email protected]
Noble Bird Rotisserie
Noble Bird Rotisserie 6460 E Pacific Coast Hwy #125
562-431-0445
Ra Yoga
3860 Worsham Ave #310, Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 420-2929
Salud Juice
1944 E. 4th St. #5
562-310-2550
Sky Zone Cerritos
10755 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703
562-203-1333 ext111
Spotify Premium
Student Discount
Studio H Conditioning
3732 E Pacific Coast Hwy
562-884-5154
The Skinology Spa
5182 Katella Suite #291
562-204-6090
Vineyard Vines
1(800) 892-4982
Z Fabrique
191 Argonne Ave.
Long Beach 562-439-6883
9Round - E. Long Beach
6502 E Spring St.
(562) 277-1285