Talea Doty, a student taking Spanish 200 poses with the sugar skull she made for the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB after getting some face paint. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner

IN PHOTOS: Día De Los Muertos 2019
by Richard Grant on October 31, 2019

Sugar skulls made by Professor Patricia Amezcua's Spanish 200 students. The skulls are made to represent famous Latin American artists the students have been learning about in class. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner

A student, Mariangel Fernandez, inspects some of the pictures on display at the "Tree of Life" at the CSULB Day of the Dead celebration. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner

Gladys Escobar, dance instructor for "Groupo Folklorico Mexica" does a spin during a dance for the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner

From left to right, Kim Diaz, Zoeraya Gonzalez and Ana Murillo, dancing to "La Cuichi" during the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB. The women are in the group, "Groupo Folklorico Mexica." Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner

Sugar skulls made by Professor Patricia Amezcua's Spanish 200 students. The skulls are made to represent famous Latin American artists the students have been learning about in class. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner