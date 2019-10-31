a lady with a skull painted on her face
Talea Doty, a student taking Spanish 200 poses with the sugar skull she made for the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB after getting some face paint. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
IN PHOTOS: Día De Los Muertos 2019

Sugar skulls made by Professor Patricia Amezcua's Spanish 200 students. The skulls are made to represent famous Latin American artists the students have been learning about in class. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
a student looking at the tree of life at the Dia De Los Muertos event
A student, Mariangel Fernandez, inspects some of the pictures on display at the "Tree of Life" at the CSULB Day of the Dead celebration. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
lady in a yellow dress dancing
Gladys Escobar, dance instructor for "Groupo Folklorico Mexica" does a spin during a dance for the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
three ladies in traditional Dia De Los Muertos costumes
From left to right, Kim Diaz, Zoeraya Gonzalez and Ana Murillo, dancing to "La Cuichi" during the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB. The women are in the group, "Groupo Folklorico Mexica." Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
Sugar skulls made by Professor Patricia Amezcua's Spanish 200 students. The skulls are made to represent famous Latin American artists the students have been learning about in class. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
Talea Doty, a student taking Spanish 200 poses with the sugar skull she made for the Day of the Dead celebration at CSULB after getting some face paint. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner

