S4E9 | BEACH WEEKLY | Coronavirus at CSULB

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives you the latest updates regarding coronavirus at Long Beach State. Balster discusses information such as closures on campus, virtual instruction and social distancing. Sports analysts Manuel Valladares and Mark Lindahl discuss the future of LBSU athletics amidst COVID-19.

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Manuel Valladares and Mark Lindahl.

Edited by Julia Terbeche