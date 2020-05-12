CSULB SSO service experiencing problems during finals week

According to IT Service Management in an email Tuesday, there is a system-wide glitch with the CSULB Single-Sign On service that was first reported mid-day.

The glitch may cause students, faculty and staff to have difficulties accessing BeachBoard through the log in page.

Since the transition to alternative teaching methods in March, BeachBoard has been the main mode of communication and instruction for students, faculty and staff.

The timing of the glitch is causing users to have difficulty accessing final exams and study guides during the final week of instruction.

Rather than logging in with a student ID number, the log in page is now prompting users to use their emails as their username.

The IT department also provided a direct link to BeachBoard sent through the school’s email system to navigate around any potential issues.

“We are working with our vendor to resolve the issue,” IT Service Management said.