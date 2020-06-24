Long Beach State Women’s Water Polo gets new head coach

Long Beach State Athletics announced Tuesday that Shana Welch will be the new head coach of the women’s water polo team, effective immediately.

Welch, entering her seventh season with the team, served as the associate head coach this past season as Gavin Arroyo became involved as an assistant coach to the USA Men’s National Team to prepare for the upcoming olympics.

Due to the coronavirus postponing the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics to next summer, LBSU Athletics Director Andy Fee believed now is the right time to promote Welch.

“I believe Shana has proven herself to be one of the rising coaches in the profession and her knowledge, leadership, and character are second to none,” Fee said in an official statement. “We look forward to Shana continuing to build on the excellence the program has achieved over the years.”

After serving as a volunteer assistant coach for four seasons, the team brought on Welch as an assistant head coach during the 2019 season.

As the associate head coach, Welch led the women’s water polo team to an overall record of 12-6, including 1-0 in Big West conference play. The Beach boasted a 4-0 record at home along with posting a three-game winning streak prior to the season ending early due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

The team’s last game came at home on March 7 against UC San Diego, where LBSU topped its Big West competition 6-4.

Welch’s long-term familiarity with the team could prove to be beneficial as the former assistant coach at Harvard and Bucknell University is ready to start working with the squad again.

“I look forward to continuing to build upon the success of this Long Beach State program and I am excited to continue working with our talented student-athletes,” Welsh said in the official statement. “I have been incredibly lucky to work with this group, we had some great momentum building this past season and I know they are all excited to pick up where we left off when we are all able to return to the pool. Go Beach!”