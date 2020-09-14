In Photos: Five Long Beach Dining Destinations for CSULB students

For Long Beach State students still living locally or on-campus looking for a bite to eat, these five restaurants offer the community easy to-go options and safe service.

The restaurants featured are all located within a 10-mile radius of campus. Until dining indoors is deemed safe once again, customers will have to continue to rely on takeout and delivery options to maintain safety standards and social distancing guidelines.

Simone’s Donuts sits half-a-mile away from CSULB and is open 24 hours for any student with a midnight donut craving.

Yago Juice is a locally owned small business specializing in acai bowls and cold-pressed juices.

“We are fortunate to have the support of the community to help us through these difficult times,” said Paolo Lopez, owner of Yago Juice.

MVP’s Grill & Patio remains open as a takeout eatery with outdoor patio dining available. The sports-themed restaurant is best known for its burgers and sandwiches like the George Foreman or the Shaq.

Commodity, a local coffee shop, has a mission to bring quality drinks to the Long Beach community, with carefully crafted coffee, wine and beer available for takeout.

“We’re your one-stop shop for quality coffee, alcohol and breakfast foods,” said Alyssa Garcia, manager of Commodity.

Veganism has quickly become a part of Long Beach culture. Plant Power Fast Food takes favorite fast food classics and reimagines them into plant-based substitutes.

“I encourage all students to give vegan food a shot, it’s great for you and the environment,” Vanessa Buck said, a Plant Power Fast Food employee.