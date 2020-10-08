Carpenter Center opens its doors for in-person voting for the 2020 general election

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center announced on Twitter that its lobby will be an in-person voting center starting Oct. 24.

Long Beach community members will be able to either vote in-person or drop off their completed ballots at the Carpenter Center for the 2020 general election.

Starting Oct. 24, our lobby will be open for in-person voting in the 2020 Election! You can also drop off your completed ballot at the Drive-thru Ballot Box in our parking lot at 6200 E. Atherton St. For more information, and to register to vote, visit https://t.co/0IxUmcxjmA. pic.twitter.com/ggJ6y0Q9MM — Carpenter Center (@CarpenterCenter) October 6, 2020

In an email, Franz Neumann, external communications coordinator of the Carpenter Center, said that the lobby will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 24 until Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

According to Neumann, voters at the Carpenter Center will not be charged for parking. The Carpenter Center will also be following the safety procedures outlined by the California Secretary of State’s office, including:

Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible

Use of face coverings by all participants in the election process

Frequent hand-washing

Regular cleaning and disinfection

Neumann said that the Carpenter Center has always been a place for the Long Beach community to come together and wanted to remain a resource for the community.

“Opening our lobby doors and making our space available for voting is a natural extension of our mission to be of service to the local community,” Neumann said. “By opening our doors for voting, we’re providing a convenient location in which voters in our campus community and surrounding neighborhoods can cast their ballots or drop-off their completed ballots.”

For more information, visit Long Beach State’s website on voting.