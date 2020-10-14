The Beach to hold NCAA championship tournaments in three consecutive seasons

The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Wednesday that the men’s volleyball championship will be held at the Beach for three consecutive years starting in 2024.

The two-time defending champions are slated to host the tournament in 2024, 2025 and 2026. In years prior, the Walter Pyramid has hosted the championship three times, most recently in 2019.

“Our university is thrilled to bring NCAA championship events to our community. Our campus, city and community embrace the sport of volleyball, whether on the beach or in the Walter Pyramid,’” Long Beach State athletic director Andy Fee said. “We are excited to work with our partners to create unique, creative [and] entertaining events for students, alumni and the local community for indoor and beach volleyball. We are eager to embrace these opportunities to showcase our university and community to the world once again.”

The 2023 and 2024 championships will remain in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where the championship has been held since the sport’s first competitive season in 2012. The championship will then move to the West Coast for the first time in 2025, when the Beach will partner with Visit Anaheim to bring the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship to California.

“Gulf Shores has done a great job, but I really think it’s great for the exposure of the sport and as we grow into this sport,” Mike Campbell, head coach of beach volleyball coach, said. “It’ll be great for all the athletes to showcase some of their skills out here on the West Coast.”

Championship play will be held at the Huntington Beach Pier, with associated events of the championship split between the cities of Long Beach and Huntington Beach.

“I certainly want to give a huge thank you to Andy Fee and president [Jane] Conoley for their continued support and leadership and allowing this championship to be brought to Long Beach State,” Alan Knipe men’s volleyball coach said.

Jacob Powers, sports editor, contributed to this article.