Beach Weekly S6E15 – That’s a Wrap!

by on

In this season finale of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including LBSU softball’s winning streak, LBSU alumnus Travon Free winning an academy award, and a new update regarding Spring 2021 commencement.

Music and editing by Cameron Johnston

