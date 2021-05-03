Beach Weekly S6E15 – That’s a Wrap!

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit

In this season finale of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including LBSU softball’s winning streak, LBSU alumnus Travon Free winning an academy award, and a new update regarding Spring 2021 commencement.

Music and editing by Cameron Johnston

