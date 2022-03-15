Low budget fun at The Pike in Long Beach

Spring break is here and it’s time to relax before classes start up again. Some students might be wondering what to do during the break if they’re working on a low budget.

Having fun during spring break doesn’t mean a great deal of money has to be spent. With a little bit of research and planning, you can find fun ways to enjoy spring break with a limited budget.

Here are fun ideas students can do to destress and take a breather at The Pike in Long Beach, which is approximately 15 minutes away from the CSULB campus.

Tuesday special at Cinemark

Going to the movie theater can be expensive at times but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Cinemark at The Pike has an all-day Tuesday ticket special for anyone to enjoy a showing at the low cost of $7.25 or $9.00 if you buy tickets online in advance.

Students have the opportunity to watch films like “The Batman,” “The Lost City,” “Death on the Nile” and more. The theater is a fun place to relax and unwind to get away from the world for a few hours.

Fun Activities

If you want to do more than walk around the boardwalk, you can rent a bike to maneuver your way around and enjoy sightseeing.

You can rent a surrey that holds three people and two children for $28 an hour, a deuce coupe that holds two people and two small children also for $28 an hour, or a three-speed cruiser bike for $12 an hour. Wheelchairs and strollers are also available throughout the day. Reservations are not required to rent ahead of time.

Another way to enjoy The Pike while getting a workout is to go for a fun swan boat ride that can hold up to five people for $11 (per person). Online reservations are required before renting a boat.

Bike and swan boat rentals are available throughout the day. To have some extra fun you can rent either of them at night and LED lights will decorate the vehicles.

Trying something new

Students interested in trying something new can experience kayaking near the Naples canals in Long Beach for $12 an hour.

Rental procedures advise those interested in renting a kayak to reserve a spot online, watch a safety video, and experienced swimmers are only allowed to participate.

Classic beach fun

Of course, there’s always classic beach fun hanging out next to the waves. Friends can get together and create a potluck meet-up to enjoy each other’s food while catching up. Taking a frisbee, soccer ball, or anything else to have fun with will be an added bonus.

Students on a budget can have fun during spring break and don’t have to go a far distance thanks to research and planning. The simplest activities can go a long way to having fun.

Trying something new or simply hanging out at the beach with friends can help students to get back on their feet before finals come around.