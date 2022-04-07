Massage therapy at The Beach

By: Lyda Dok and Cameron Flores

Long Beach State is offering massage therapy on campus at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC), allowing students to decompress from their busy schedules.

Massages offered at The Beach help students both physically and mentally by relieving stress, muscle pain and improving one’s well-being, according to Charleson Augustin, a massage therapist at The Beach.

“Physical benefits usually include decreased muscle tension and improved range of motion while mental benefits include less anxiety, stress relief and students will experience more clarity,” Augustin said.

The general massages offered on campus consist of deep tissue massage, hot stone therapy massage, and Swedish massage. Some specialty massages offered are cupping therapy, cranial-sacral release therapy, neuromuscular therapy and prenatal therapy.

Massage therapy is available Monday through Friday, except Wednesdays, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the second floor of the SRWC. There is also a satellite location for massage therapy located in the University Student Union on the second floor for Beach Balance, according to Augustin.

Pricing varies for each visit. Massage therapy for students starts at $25 for 30 minutes, $47 for 60 minutes, and $70 for 90 minutes, according to their website.

Since the release of the SRWC app and the return to campus following the pandemic, Augustin has noticed an increase in clientele. Massage therapy has gained more recognition throughout this year due to the rise of students and faculty on campus after virtual learning.

“Attendance has been a lot better compared to past years. Before the pandemic, the app wasn’t really a thing and so you had to find out about it through others. I think it’s because of the marketing aspect of it and the decrease in student population,“ Augustin said.

Due to the lack of advertisements highlighting massage therapy on campus students were unaware of this program. The only advertising was through the TV screens at the SRWC with a five-second running advertisement, according to Augustin. However, with an influx of clients this past year, Augustin is hopeful that massage therapy can attract more students and faculty into a healthy and stress-free environment.

“My goal would definitely be to educate students about why massage therapy is good for them, but also why physical therapy is also a benefit,” said Augustin. “I want to gain the recognition of self-awareness and self-healing so they can empower themselves.”

To learn more about massage therapy at the beach, visit their website or the beach balance app. To schedule a massage, contact SRWC Beach Balance at (562) 985-0763. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance.