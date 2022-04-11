Earth Day events to look forward to around campus

California State University, Long Beach officials celebrate Earth Day all month, leaving plenty of time for students to find an event they are interested in and learn from student speakers.

The events that are planned will be free for students.

Sustainability Speaker Series: Seth Maxwell

On Tuesday, April 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., “Sustainability Speaker Series: Seth Maxwell” will be held in person at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden. The event will cover how Maxwell began the process of his two nonprofit organizations, Thirst Project and Legacy Youth Leadership.

The event will also cover how Maxwell has brought justice and equity to the communities that need it most. Lot G4 will be available for free parking for attendees.

Eco-Friendly Cooking for Beginners

Students with a desire to learn about eco-friendly cooking can attend the “Eco-Friendly Cooking for Beginners” presentation. The event will be held virtually on Thursday, April 14 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by CSULB’s resident dietitians.

Students can expect trail mix banana muffins, basic sauteed greens, and a buddha bowl on the cooking menu. Recipes and a set grocery list will be emailed to those who have registered for the event.

Green Generations Showcase

Later this month, the “Green Generations Showcase” will be held in person from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Thursday, April 21 in the Earl Burns Japanese Garden. The eleventh annual Green Generation Showcase will provide a fun night for students, faculty, and Long Beach community members.

Live music and appetizers will be provided and the event will celebrate sustainability-themed student research and creative projects from different disciplines. Local and campus organizations will be in attendance as well as green businesses, to educate how to create a more sustainable environment in Long Beach.

How to Save a Planet: Printmaking for Earth Day

For those interested in art, “How to Save a Planet: Printmaking for Earth Day” will be a fun and informative event for attendees. Students from the CSULB Printmaking Club will be joined by students from the Art 370 Printmaking course to make “How to save a planet” blocks.

Their art will be printed on tote bags to be given away, but students are welcome to bring a garment to have the design printed on. The event will be held in person in the courtyard outside of the Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

Dig it! The Secrets of Soil

The final Earth Day event will be held on Monday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Dig it! The Secrets of Soil” will be in the Hall of Science room 110. Students will learn the secrets of soil and the importance of keeping soil healthy. A closer look into the soil and its inhabitants will provide a hands-on experience.

Registration for the Earth Day events is highly encouraged for students. For more information on more sustainability-centered campus events, visit the CSULB Sustainability website.