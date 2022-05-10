That’s the Spot: Public Art at CSULB

Across the outdoor spaces of our campus, there are a plethora of permanent public artworks that reflect the university’s evolving art history.

The Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum also houses several galleries, murals and sculptures within its newly-renovated walls.

While a majority of the prominent sculptures that students encounter each day were constructed in 1965, this story map will showcase works that were installed in the years after the symposium, whose history has been documented in length.

If you are interested in learning more about the symposium’s history, visit Kleefeld Contemporary, which is located across from the College of Business.

Now, let’s take a look at the last 50 years of public art at the Beach.

