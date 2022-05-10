Visit these local plant shops this summer

Long Beach has an abundance of unique and colorful places to explore.

For those who find an interest in taking care of plants, visiting local plant shops is an activity to take part in this summer. Plant enthusiasts and beginning plant parents are welcomed into these locations.

Foliage LB

Walking into Foliage LB, customers can see a painted mural that captures the green colors around the shop. With an abundance of large and small plants, the prices vary but are still affordable for college students starting at $12.

They have a variety of plant care supplies and pots to choose from. The staff is willing to guide customers that have any questions, staying true to their mission of providing a sense of community in the shop.

205 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

Hours: Open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Time Plants

For people who love plants and coffee, All Time Plants is the place to go. Located right next to Commodity, a local coffee shop, the store houses a relaxing atmosphere.

They have a variety of plants, especially large ones that aren’t typically found anywhere else. They also sell different plant-related products like pins and tote bags. One of the highlights that make for a photo opportunity at All Time Plants is their moss-covered mirror.

1322 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804

Hours: Open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PIPPI + LOLA

For those looking for a warm welcome into the plant community, visiting PIPPI + LOLA is the place to start. Creating a safe space for everyone is one of the goals of the shop.

“It’s really great to have people feel like there’s a warm welcoming space where you can obviously shop for plants but also the conversations we have here are beautiful,” said Melbie Balam, partner of the owner. “It transcends the store itself.”

Plants range in size and price but CSULB students can receive a discount because the shop owners understand the financial struggles students have in college. The owners also spend time sourcing their products to support local women-owned, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and queer vendors.

2630 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814

Hours: Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penelope Pots

Plants and floral arrangements are Penelope Pots‘ specialties. More on the higher end of plant prices, the shop still provides a wide range of plants to choose from.

Colorful and unique curated gifts are found around the store that customers can look at as they search for their plants. They also have a variety of pots to fit any home decor. There is also a patio in front of the store where customers can enjoy their shopping trip by the ocean.

6400 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 130, Long Beach, CA 90803

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vida Plant Shop

The small but welcoming space that Vida Plant Shop provides customers creates an environment for plant lovers to mingle with one another and the owner. There are different plants but the ones that stand out are the small and hanging plants.

The owner of the shop, Sasha Pace, handpicks each plant to make sure they are “healthy and happy” for customers. The shop also has plant products that support women ceramic artists, women makers, people of color and local artisans from the Long Beach area.

“I encourage anyone to go to any plant shop,” said Pace. “I think it’s good for the soul to be surrounded by nature especially living in a city.”

748 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813

Hours: Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.