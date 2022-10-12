Singer Jaime Cope helped students destress during Noontime Concerts

Singer-songwriter Jaime Cope helped students unwind amid midterms week by performing mellow songs during a free Noontime Concert event on Tuesday.

Cope and her band which includes bassist Leo Moneymaker, drummer Matt Ralph and keyboardist Alex Niles performed a mix of Cope’s original songs and covers. Passersby and students having their lunch at the USU Southwest Terrace alike basked in her melodies as they performed covers of Faye Webster and Corrine Bailey Rae.

“[Noontime Concerts] is not only an opportunity for local, up-and-coming rising talents to perform, but also for students here at Long Beach to just relax and listen to some live music here on campus,” April Marie Castro, Beach Pride Events coordinator said.

Beach Pride Events seeks out artists of different performers through outlets like 22 West Media and by using gig booking sites such as GigSalad and The Bash for Noontime Concerts.

The events team prioritizes Los Angeles or Orange County artists to aid in the transportation costs and to allow students to discover artists with close, accessible upcoming shows.

Cope, for one, will have a show at Break Room 86 on Nov. 16 where students can hear more of her.

“We receive insight from the feedback of what students want, and a lot of what we got was music that are a little bit more mellow and more chill, which Jaime did happen to be great for,” Castro said.

Cope, who was not found through booking websites, was discovered by Beach Pride Events Program assistant Reyna Gutierrez through TikTok.

“Students see someone who looks similar to their age, and that could be inspirational to students who are currently interested in the realm of songwriting and singing,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of students approached her and they definitely felt like they could connect with someone in the position they want to be like.”

Gutierrez said on top of the type of music students liked, Cope’s availability and needs fit the purpose of Noontime Concerts well.

Cope has been writing her own songs since she was 17. She has also worked with other artists such as Ava Clark and Austin Sexton after gaining connections in the music field by attending open mics and restaurant gigs.

Having put out her EP “Soulitude” and making music a full-time career in high school, Cope said she never felt inclined to attend college, but growing up as a musician came with its own obstacles she was able to learn from.

“When you go out into the real world, it can be hard to constantly match what you did when you were younger and in a much calmer circumstance. Now that I’m 21 and I’m living on my own, everything is on my shoulders,” Cope said. “Finding a balance and investing in your career is one of the hardest things but it’s not impossible, so it’s really important to find people who believe in you.”