Pa’s Pumpkin Patch makes its annual return to Long Beach

Now that the autumn weather is finally starting to cool down just in time for Halloween, it’s time to celebrate the new change in season by participating in fun fall activities.

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is the perfect opportunity to soak in the essence of fall as the attractions and ambiance that it provides channel the true spirit of October. With its county fair and autumn theme, the pumpkin patch is a must-see family event here in Long Beach.

“I try to bring my kids every year because they’ve been growing up coming to Pa’s over the years,” long-time pumpkin patch attendee, Jesus Loma, said. “The peak of the pandemic was the only exception, but I’ve been bringing them almost every year.”

Located on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and N. Studebaker Road, the carnival-style pumpkin patch is an annual month-long event suitable for all ages as they offer a variety of activities.

“This is our first time coming to the pumpkin patch after hearing about it and seeing it over the years. I’m definitely looking forward to bringing my kids back next year because they had a blast,” Long Beach resident, Susie Johnson, said.

From numerous games and petting zoos, to food and snack tents, there are endless activities to do, as well as numerous photo opportunities to take advantage of.

General admission reservation tickets to the pumpkin patch are required for visitors of all ages. Adult tickets are $10, while children tickets are $5. Because the duration of the reservation is approximately three and a half hours, the time slots start at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m..

The game booths, carnival rides, and petting zoos all require additional tickets to enter which can be purchased online or in person. The ticket prices start at $2.50 for an individual ticket, $20 for 10 tickets, $50 for 30 tickets, and $150 for 100 tickets.

Some popular attractions at the pumpkin patch are the goat and sheep petting zoo, the pony ride, water bullseye game booth, inflatable slide, mirror maze, and the train ride located at the back of the lot.

There are also many food tents and trucks available throughout the pumpkin patch lot. The offered foods include BBQ, funnel cakes, churros, burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, shaved ice, ice cream and other foods to choose from.

Open since Sept. 30, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch will run from October through Halloween. It’s open everyday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 17. After that, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m..

For more information on reservations, tickets, attractions, food options and hours of operation, visit the Pa’s Pumpkin Patch website or call (562) 596-7741.